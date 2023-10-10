Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AIG traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.87.

View Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.