Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

