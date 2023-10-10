Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

View Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.