Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 230.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $517,297. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $94.96. 66,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

