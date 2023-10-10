Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. 1,057,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

