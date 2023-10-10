Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 343,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 53,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 704,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,148,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,163,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,596. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile



Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

