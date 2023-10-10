Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. 1,078,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,337. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

