Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

