Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,084 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. 2,058,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,904,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

