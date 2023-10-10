Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. 178,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,216. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

