Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,018 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,605,922. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.41.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

