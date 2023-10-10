Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 654 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,025. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

