Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,533 shares of company stock valued at $16,608,604. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,727. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average of $129.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $160.93.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.