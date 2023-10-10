Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,632 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,622,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. 690,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

