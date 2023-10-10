Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 8.82% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $85,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $945.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

