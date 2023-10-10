Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 4.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $121,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. 365,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

