Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Greencastle Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 327.65 and a quick ratio of 220.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Greencastle Resources Company Profile

Greencastle Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North projects located in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier project located in Alberta, Canada.

