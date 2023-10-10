Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 1,223 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

