Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 248 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. 1,046,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,421. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

