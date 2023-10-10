Grove Bank & Trust Buys 10,751 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,221,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

