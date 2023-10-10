Grove Bank & Trust Buys 243 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Shares of ILMN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.37 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

