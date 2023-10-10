Grove Bank & Trust Has $782,000 Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,308,000 after acquiring an additional 77,791 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,120. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $59.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

