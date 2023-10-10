Grove Bank & Trust Has $909,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, hitting $208.54. The company had a trading volume of 306,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

