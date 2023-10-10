Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 233 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Mastercard by 97.0% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 37,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 223,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 46.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.29.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.64. 1,051,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,437. The stock has a market cap of $379.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.44 and its 200-day moving average is $387.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
