Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.49. The stock had a trading volume of 648,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

