Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,249 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock worth $2,581,455 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

