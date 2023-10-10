Grove Bank & Trust Sells 477 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 59.5% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 51,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,237. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

