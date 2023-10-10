Grove Bank & Trust Sells 577 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,158,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

