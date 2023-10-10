Grove Bank & Trust Trims Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in BCE by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. 1,071,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

