Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading Up 9.1%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.83 and last traded at $71.38. Approximately 265,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 75,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $2.1446 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 56.4% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2,979.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 58,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.