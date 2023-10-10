Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 1760078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

Guild Esports Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Guild Esports Company Profile

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

Featured Stories

