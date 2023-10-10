Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) Announces GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hansa Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Hansa Trust stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 187.50 ($2.29). The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 34.26. Hansa Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201.30 ($2.46). The stock has a market cap of £75 million, a P/E ratio of -1,923.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Hansa Trust alerts:

About Hansa Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.