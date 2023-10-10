Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.20

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.20 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.52), with a volume of 25969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.20 ($0.53).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.34 million, a P/E ratio of -234.44 and a beta of 0.36.
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.