Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.20

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.20 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 81.88 ($1.00), with a volume of 97137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.01).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Harmony Energy Income Trust from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HEIT
Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Harmony Energy Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.
About Harmony Energy Income Trust
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Energy Income Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.