Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.20

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.20 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 81.88 ($1.00), with a volume of 97137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Harmony Energy Income Trust from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

