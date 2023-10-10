Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 101.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.07.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

