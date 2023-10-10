HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $559.95 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.