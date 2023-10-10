HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.84. 570,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.55.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

