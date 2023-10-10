Head to Head Review: CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) versus AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CISO Global and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 AgileThought 1 1 2 0 2.25

CISO Global currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,876.19%. AgileThought has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,035.89%. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than CISO Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

6.0% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of CISO Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of AgileThought shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CISO Global has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -149.63% -139.78% -93.63% AgileThought -41.19% -26.08% -7.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $46.55 million 0.62 -$33.78 million N/A N/A AgileThought $176.85 million 0.04 -$20.18 million ($1.45) -0.10

AgileThought has higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global.

Summary

AgileThought beats CISO Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services. In addition, it offers lifecycle management support and multi cloud services. The company serves professional services, healthcare, pharmacy, financial services, energy, and utilities industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. On August 28, 2023, AgileThought, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with A.N. Global Group Holdings LTD.

