Head-To-Head Survey: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 33.25% 24.02% 2.20% Cadence Bank 16.99% 12.79% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Bank7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bank 1 2 4 1 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank7 and Cadence Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bank7 presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.52%. Cadence Bank has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Cadence Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Bank7 has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank7 pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank7 and Cadence Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $81.69 million 2.47 $29.64 million $3.87 5.68 Cadence Bank $2.05 billion 1.91 $463.24 million $2.19 9.79

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank7 beats Cadence Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, and Oklahoma, the United States. Cadence Bank was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

