Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hologic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 463,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,774. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

