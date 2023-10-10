Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.70 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.94 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.07.

Shares of HON traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.43. 1,570,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,885. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

