Hornby (LON:HRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.20), with a volume of 9286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Hornby Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The company has a market capitalization of £27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.67 and a beta of 0.51.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

