HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. 88,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,579,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $743.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. HUYA’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
