ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.39. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 44,581 shares trading hands.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Featured Articles

