Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $17.61

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $17.20. Inhibrx shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 3,985 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Inhibrx Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 28,749.25% and a negative return on equity of 5,168.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 511,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,899,982.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 511,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,982.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 51.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

