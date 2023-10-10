Insider Buying: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Buys 166 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Jones acquired 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,378 ($29.11) per share, for a total transaction of £3,947.48 ($4,831.68).

Geraint Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Geraint Jones sold 12,523 shares of Admiral Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,392 ($29.28), for a total value of £299,550.16 ($366,646.46).

On Saturday, September 2nd, Geraint Jones acquired 1,175 shares of Admiral Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,381 ($29.14) per share, with a total value of £27,976.75 ($34,243.27).

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up GBX 36 ($0.44) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,408 ($29.47). The company had a trading volume of 137,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,339.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,247.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82. Admiral Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,501 ($30.61).

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a GBX 51 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 6,280.99%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,543 ($31.13) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,204.67 ($26.98).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

