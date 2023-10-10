Insider Buying: Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) Insider Buys 5,148,148 Shares of Stock

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS – Get Free Report) insider Norman Ashton acquired 5,148,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,444.44 ($9,900.28).

Venture Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Venture Minerals

Venture Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Australia. The company explores for nickel, iron, cobalt, tin, tungsten, copper, silver, gold, lead, zinc, and PGE deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mount Lindsay project that covers an area of approximately 159 square kilometers located in north-western Tasmania.

