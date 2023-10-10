Insider Selling: Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CSTA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

