Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,262,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $3,083,550.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $3,295,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 14.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 49.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

