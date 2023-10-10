Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CART)

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 20,806 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the average volume of 10,709 put options.
In related news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, bought 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, purchased 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 over the last ninety days.
NASDAQ CART traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. 5,377,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,885. Instacart has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $42.95.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
